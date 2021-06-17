Tripp Co Rodeo Athletes to Compete at State

Prairie Portrait Photo

The Tripp County high school rodeo team includes in front from left Garret

Phillips, Ashlyn Hoffine, Baylie Hoffine, Saydee Heath, Saylor Schuyler and

Rowdy Moore. In back from left are Dusty Sell, Stetson Shelbourn, Burner

Schenefeld, Linkyn Petersek, Jack Anderson, Jesse Larson and Riley Shippy.

By Shelley Heath

The Tripp County Rodeo consist of 14 members with students that attend school in Colome and Winner. This week beginning on Tuesday, nine of these members will be performing at state finals held in Ft. Pierre from the June 15-19.

Beginning on Tuesday evening, there will be a round of cutting and reined cow horse. On Wednesday, there will be the second round of cutting and reined cow horse followed with afternoon performances of the short go of cutting and in the evening the short go of the reined cow horse.

Thursday is the start of the regular events with performances starting at 9 am and 5 pm, and the same will continue for Friday. On Saturday, the contestants will compete in the short go beginning at 4 p.m. The top four contestants from each event will then go on to represent the state of South Dakota at National High School Rodeo finals, to be held in Lincoln, NE in July.

Seniors team members are Saydee Heath, CHS, competing in cutting, reined cow horse, breakaway, team roping and goat tying; Baylie Hoffine, CHS, competing in poles and barrels; Linkyn Petersek, CHS, competing in reined cow horse, tie down roping, team roping and steer wrestling. Junior team member competing is Riley Shippy, CHS, competing in bull riding. Sophomore team members competing are Ashlyn Hoffine, CHS, competing in poles and goat tying; Rowdy Moore, WHS, competing in team roping and steer wrestling; Burner Schenefeld, CHS, competing in tie down roping. Freshmen team members are Garret Phillips, WHS, competing in cutting, reined cow horse, team roping and tie down roping; Saylor Schuyler, WHS, competing in barrels and poles.

Results can be viewed on the sdhsra.com web site and click the tab results.