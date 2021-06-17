Author to speak in Winner

An author of children’s books, Bruce Arant will be in Winner on June 17 at the Tripp County Library.

Children will be able to learn about illustrations and participate with fun, imaginative drawing exercises.

There will be two sessions: 10 -11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

There is limited seating and persons can call the library at 842-0330 to reserve a spot.

Arant is self-taught in a variety of mediums that include chalk pastel, oil pastel, graphite, ink, colored pencil and watercolor.

He has authored and illustrated two traditionally published books and has illustrated a number of books for authors.

Arant’s book, Simpson’s Sheep won’t Go to Sleep has garnered attention including two 2014 Nebraska book awards, nominee for the 2015-2016 Golden Sower Award, selected to represent the state of Nebraska at the 2015 national book festival, placement on the Nebraska 150 book list.

A follow up sequel, Simpson’s Sheep Just Want to Sleep received the 2018 Nebraska Book award for best children’s picture book. The book also represented the state of Nebraska at the 2019 national book festival.

Arant maintains a very active speaking schedule with regard to his writing and illustrating work.

He engages audiences in elementary schools, public libraries, teacher’s conferences and community organizations with lively book readings and fun-filled imagination-driven exercises.

Prior to launching Arant Creative Group as a full time illustrator, author and editor, he enjoyed a career of nearly 20 years in the magazine and custom publishing industry where he held a variety of editorial and creative positions.

Arant graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in marketing.