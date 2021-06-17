James Edwin Kucera, 91

James Edwin Kucera was born Jan. 4, 1930 to Joseph and Rosalia (Hotz) in Gregory, South Dakota. He passed away on May 20, in Gregory, South Dakota at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center.

Jim was the youngest and grew up on various farms in Gregory County.

After graduating from Gregory High school, Jim proudly served his country in the Korean War. After his discharge from the Army, he went to work for Rohr Aviation in Southern California, as a machinist.

On Sept. 14, 1968, Jim married Betty Nash in Imperial, Calif. and the couple resided in El Cajon, Calif., until Jim retired.

The couple then moved to Panguitch, Utah, and after that, they settled in Payson, Arizona. After Betty’s death in 1998, Jim moved to Winner, South Dakota.

In 2001, he married Darnytia Heying in Winner, South Dakota and resided there for many happy years. Darnytia passed away May 29, 2017.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosalia, brother, Joseph (Joey) W. Kucera, Jr., sisters, Eleanor Darnaby, Springfield, Missouri, Viola Hall, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Betty Fortuna, Gregory, South Dakota.

Survivors include step-children,

Linda Watson (Norman) of Ideal, South Dakota, Bob Kucera (Shelley) of Winner, South Dakota, Rick Kucera (Lynnette) of Winner, South Dakota, Darla Jones (Steve) of Rapid City, South Dakota, Brenda Jorgensen, (Bryan) of Ideal, South Dakota and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

Jim will be laid to rest in the Black Hills National Cemetery, for veterans, with a private family service.

Memorials can be made to the Winner American Legion, where he was a member.