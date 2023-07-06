Fresh Flower Studio Opens in Winner

Bosten Morehart/Winner Advocate Photo

Fresh Flower Studio recently opened in Winner. The business was started by Vanessa Goodell. The business sold its first arrangement in March.

Fresh Flower Studio recently opened for business in Winner. Started by Vanessa Goodell, the new company specializes in contemporary-styled flower bouquets and arrangements for everyday enjoyment, as well as weddings, funerals, birthdays and special events. Helping to make the business unique to the area, Goodell grows many of the flowers she sells on her family’s farm east of town.

Fresh Flower Studio sold its first arrangement in March 2023, but Goodell began the first stages of the business in the fall of 2022, when she planted more than 1,000 specialty tulip bulbs and 600 daffodils. Harvest of these flowers began in April, and they quickly sold out.

Currently, Goodell has several thousand more flowers growing at the farm, including gladiolus, snapdragons, lisianthus, delphinium, zinnias, sunflowers, anemones and ranunculus, among others. She plans to expand into premium peonies and roses. Many of the varieties she grows are only available to professional growers in the floral industry, and she selects them based on stem quality, bloom size and vase life.

Although it’s too early in the summer for many of her flowers to be harvested, she has been cutting delphinium, anemones and ranunculus recently for her arrangements. Delphinium are known as one of the few naturally blue-colored flowers. Anemones and ranunculus are especially challenging flowers to grow in the local climate, as they are known not to produce well in temperatures above 70 degrees. Nonetheless, through intensive management, Goodell has been successfully harvesting these blooms from her farm.

Fresh Flower Studio is a member of the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association and is one of several flower farms that have recently started operating in the state. It is part of a larger nationwide trend that began during the pandemic, when supply chain issues affected the price and availability of flowers. Not only has this movement catered to the preference for local agriculture, but consumers have also enjoyed the quality, fragrance and longevity of locally grown cut flowers.

When flowers aren’t ready for harvest, or to supplement what she grows, Goodell carefully sources flowers from regional wholesalers. This allows her to offer many different types of flowers and plants to her customers year-round, striving to offer the best in freshness and overall quality to her customers.

Originally from Bowman, North Dakota, Goodell moved to Winner in 2015 with her husband. She began growing flowers on the family farm, expanding each year before eventually starting Fresh Flower Studio.

Customers can pick up flower arrangements from Fresh Flower Studio’s home-based storefront at 517 W 14th Street in Winner. Delivery options are also available, including free delivery for funerals, local schools, hospitals and long-term care centers. Additionally, Fresh Flower Studio has partnered with area businesses to sell market bouquets at locations in Winner and Gregory.

Fresh Flower Studio can be found on Facebook and Instagram, as well as its website at freshflowerstudio.com. Customers can also order over the phone by calling Vanessa at 605-840-0061.