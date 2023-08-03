By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

August Summer Nights in Colome will be held on Aug. 11, on Main Street and will be Hawaiian themed.

The Summer Nights in Colome will be filled with fun events for everyone young and old and is one of the summer events of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

It will run from 6 pm to 10 pm with free entry for all.

There are many games and activities for all to participate in while the event is going on.

There will be beach sand volleyball as part of the Hawaiian theme along with a Hawaiian themed photo booth.

Face painting, palm tree bouncy house, various limbo games will also be going on.

Vendors for food and drinks are going to be available during the event.

There is going to be a best dressed award given out for the Hawaiian theme.

The entertainment will be the Kenaston Family band providing music entertainment for those who attend.

The sponsors for this Summer Nights are the Frontier Bar, the Dougherty Cattle Company, The Lodge at Bolton Ranch.