Checkered BBQ wins competition

The grand champion of the BBQ pit row in Winner went to Checkered BBQ. They were also first place winners in pork.

Second place in the grand champion bracket went to Platte Locker and third to Porkwana BBQ.

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the barbeque which featured 16 teams. The teams were set up on Main Street.

Results include:

Ribs—Knee Deep BBQ, 1st; Platte Locker, 2nd and J Squared Smoking Co., 3rd.

Pork results include:

Checkered BBQ, 1st; Smoked Encounters of the Third Swine, 2nd and KD’s BBQ, 3rd

Brisket results:

Platte Locker, 1st; Checkered BBQ, 2nd and R. J. Bones, 3rd

In the sides, first place went Roll N Smoke with Platte Locker, 2nd and Dog Ear Lake Smokers, 3rd.

There was a BBQ contest for youth to try their hand at cooking hamburgers. In the 10-12 division the winners were Alli Ollerich, Braxtyn Olson and Ani Duffy.

Winners in the 9 and under division were Coleton Vogt, Ryker Eschenbaum amd Presley Goodell.

A bean bag tournament was held in the afternoon with 24 teams competing.

The winners of the $1,000 first prize were Ivan and Samantha Foote.

A car show was also a part of the fun activities. The show as sponsored by Frontier Motors.

Entertainment was provided by three bands—VT Rockin Country, Savanna Chestnut and Luke Mills and the Highway Drifters.

There were lots of volunteers who provided help to make this event possible and run smoothly.

The attraction of food, cars and music drew a huge crowd to Main Street.