Winner school orientations set

Winner Schools will be having back to school activities soon for each building.

The high school orientation and computer checkout for students entering grades 9-12 will be held at the armory at 6 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Each student must have a parent/guardian accompany them to complete the required paperwork. Following this meeting students will turn in the required paperwork and be allowed to pick up their computer to take home. Each student will need to verify insurance coverage or purchase the school insurance coverage for $50 prior to taking their computer home. Students who are unable to attend the orientation may attend an alternate orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. in room 100 of the high school.

The middle school orientation for students entering grades 6-8 will be held at the armory at 6 pm on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Students will receive their schedules and other information during these orientation meetings. After the orientation meeting in the armory students and parents will be able to visit their classrooms and check out their lockers.

The Winner Elementary school will host their meet the teacher night on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Winner Elementary School.

Questions may be directed to the Middle/High School Office at 842-8125 or the Elementary School Office at 842-8170.

Gerald Witte – High School Principal

Brett Gardner – Middle School Principal

Brian Naasz – Elementary Principal