Josephine Alice Klein, 89

Josephine Alice Klein died Sept. 20,2021 in the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center. Jo, or gramma Jo as she was called by many, was from the Hidden Timber Area, SD, but with a Valentine, NE address.



Jo was born to Florence (MacDonald) and Herbert Gregg on February 18, 1932 in room C of the Carter Hotel being run by her grandparents. She grew up on a farm north of Carter and attended country school in Carter. There she learned to care for her younger brothers and elk wit chores and gardening. Jo attend and graduated high school in Winner.

After high school she worked as a telephone operator. Jo’s high school friend Gladys introduced Jo to her brother Lawrence Klein. Jo and Lawrence were married on May 25, 1951. Lawrence finished his term in the army in 1952 and they moved home to work with his family in the Hidden Timber area. They had four sons: Randolph, Rory, Roderick, and Rockwell.



She was always up for an adventure and when Lawrence said “Let’s go” she could pack up four kids and be ready to go at the drop of a hat. It might be deer hunting in the Hills or rock hunting in western SD.



In the mid 60s she started a career as secretary/receptionist in the Todd County School District. Duties included starting a library at the South Elementary. She worked with many who became long time friends.



She was a typical school mom and helped with many school functions, grade school parties and proms.



She was an active member of the United Methodist Church teaching Sunday School and vacation bible school.



She was always helping others and took in the neighbor kid while his mother finished her teaching degree. Later on she took in a high school gal who had a baby when her family chose to ignore her. Set up a bed in the corner of the living room for mother and baby.



She always had a listening ear, and withholding judgement, would condole the heaviest heart.



She loved things with dinosaurs and windmills.



As her sons got married, she got the daughters she never had. She said she didn’t know what to do with girls. She soon learned. She also got grandchildren who she had special bonds with them all.



Jo was preceded to heaven by her husband Lawrence, her parents, Lawrence’s parents George and Coral Klein, her brother Jim and his wife Marion; brother-in-laws Raymond Anderson and Francis Kramer; sister-in-law Loyce Gregg; sisters-in-law and husbands; Eleanor and Bill Chauncey, Clarice and LeRoy Chauncey.



Jo is survive by her hour sons Randy (Vicki), Rory (Kathy), Roderick (Peggy), and Rocky (Yvonne); her brothers John (Jeanne) Gregg and Dennis (Kay) Gregg; sister-in-law Gladys Kramer, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and their families.



Jo wanted it said: She lived, she laughed, she loved, she died!