Brad Schramm defeated incumbent John Meyer in the Ward Three Winner city election on April 13.

There was a one vote difference between the two candidates. Schramm received 53 votes and Meyer received 52 votes.

There was a 14.5 percent voter turnout in the election. There are 711 registered voters in Ward Three and 105 votes were cast.

Schramm will start his term at the May 3 meeting.