Tripp County 4-Hers learn about new culture

Submitted Photo

Baptise Reimel, foreign exchange student from France, teaches Tripp County 4-Hers how to count in French. A workshop on crepes and culture was held on April 9.

Tripp County 4-H was able to introduce youth to life in France through the Crepes & Culture workshop on April 9. It was led by Liz Farley, Daniel Rodriguez Gonzalez and Baptiste Reimel.

Liz is an French-born American Citizen, and Dani & Baptiste are Spanish & French students placed with the ASSE International Student Exchange Program to spend the school year at Burke. During both sessions, participants made crepes (including impressive flipping of crepes with the pan), practiced speaking French, and learned about life in France.