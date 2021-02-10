Rose Gran, 90, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Rose was born Oct. 20, 1930 at Hamill, SD to Joe and Agnes Nespor. She was 1 of 10 children. She attended grade school near Hamill and graduated Winner High School in 1948. After graduation she was employed at the Farmer’s State Bank in Winner and also Nespor Hardware.

On July 19, 1949 she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Leonard Gran. To this union 3 children were born, Kathy, Lennette and Brad.

After a brief time in Georgia while Leonard was in the service they lived near Hamill where they ranched. Leonard auctioneered and Rose worked on the ranch. In 1966 they purchased the Cliff Phillips place east of Okreek, SD where they ranched and lived for over 40 years.

Rose was a hard worker and where Leonard was and whatever he did she was right beside him, from clerking the sales to fixing fence, poisoning prairie dogs, opening and closing gates, working cattle and cooking the noon meal for her family and whoever else happened to be there. If you left her table hungry it was your own fault.

She loved riding her 4-wheeler around the ranch checking cattle or just making sure we were doing things right and if we needed any help. Many neighbors will tell you that no one watched a gate better than Rose Gran and would and could sit there for hours. She held all these important titles up until December of 2015 when she entered Elder Inn.

Rose is survived by her children Kathy (Dennis) Calhoon of Winner, Lennette (Tom) Toman of Carter and Brad (Lureen) Gran of Carter. Five Grandchildren; Michelle (Travis) Carpenter of Mitchell, SD, Deonne (Jeff) Portner of Tea, SD, Darnele (Mitch) Smith of Tea, SD, Grant (Molly) Toman of Carter and Gus (Brooklynn) Gran of Carter, 8 great-grandchildren; Mason, Cade and Sutton Carpenter, Dawson and Presley Portner, Oliver and Oakley Smith and Delanie Gran. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, parents Joe and Agnes Nespor, siblings; Mildred Frizzell, Eva Hossle, Marie Spreckles, Darlene Fabinich, Stanley Brozik, Frank Nespor, Joie nespor, leonard Nespor, Lawrence and LaVern Nespor.