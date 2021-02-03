Horizon Health Care has announced the 2020 Horizon Health Care Provider of the Year

Submitted Photo

Horizon Health Care has announced that Len Wonnenberg, PA-C, has been recognized as the 2020 Horizon Health Care Provider of the Year.

Wonnenberg is the son of Roger and Jackie Wonnenberg of Winner. Wonnenberg is a graduate of Winner High School.

Each year, Horizon Health Care recognizes an employee who embodies the spirit of care that Horizon strives to provide to its patients and communities. Selection is based on several items, including patient satisfaction, quality of care, service to community, and effective leadership. This is the fifth year a provider has been recognized with this honor.

Len is a primary care provider at Horizon’s James Valley Community Health Center in Huron.

Len joined Horizon Health Care in 2012. A South Dakota native originally from Winner, Len attended graduate school at University of South Dakota and holds a Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant studies.

Len is a dedicated provider, colleague, and part of the Huron community. His investment in patient care is evident in his patient satisfaction scores, where 93% of Len’s patients indicated he is the “best provider possible.” Though Len maintains a complex panel of patients, he works diligently to improve the quality of care provided to his patients. One of his patients shared, “I grew up never going to the doctor, until I came to Horizon Health Care and started getting medical care. I have diabetes and I have learned to take care of myself through my provider, Len. Len always makes sure I come in for my diabetes and pain control appointments. I can see he cares, he takes time to talk to me, and I’m not scared to come to the doctor anymore.”

Len is passionate about providing education and treatment for diabetes not only for his patients, but in his community and at the state-level. He is vice president of the South Dakota Diabetes Coalition and has been involved with many panel discussions and trainings surrounding diabetes. Locally, Len has collaborated with several other members of the Huron medical community to form the James Valley Diabetes Group and helped organize the Diabetes Day educational fairs in the past. He continues to speak regularly to community and civic groups.

Len and his wife, Amanda, reside in Huron with their three children.