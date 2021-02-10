Jonathan David Marshall, 19, of Mission, SD joined the spirit world on Friday, Jan. 29th, 2021.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Okreek School Gym. Wake services were held on Thursday, Feb, 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Okreek School Gym. Burial followed at the family ranch.

Jonathan was born on Feb. 17, 2001, in Valentine, NE to Steven Marshall and Ruth Heinert.

Jonathan spent a majority of his childhood on the Rosebud Reservation. Jonathan attended elementary school in Rosebud, SD, Mission, SD and Rapid City, SD. Jonathan moved with his parents to North Dakota in 2015 and graduated from New Town High School in 2019.

While growing up, Jonathan found a love for the outdoors. Hunting and fishing with his family was one of his favorite things to do. Jonathan also fell in love with baseball. He started playing with Mission Mayhem Little League, and played high school baseball and finally finished his baseball career with the Makoti Mavericks. While he was on the field, he played hard and always had a huge infectious smile.

Jonathan moved home with his grandparents, Deb and Clayton Sully and found a job working with OHDC, where he fell in love with his work. He enjoyed building stuff with his hands and took pride in knowing he helped build homes and offices for people to utilize.

Jonathan is survived by his brothers and sisters, Dominic, Lawrence, Christopher, Sundance, Jaxson, LaylaJo, Khloe and Stacey. Jonathan took great pride in being a big brother and role model for them all. Jonathan is also survived by his parents, Steven Marshall and Ruth Heinert, grandparents, Debra and Clayton Sully Sr, and Stan and Maureece Heinert. Jonathan is also survived by countless family members and friends.