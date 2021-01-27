Nancy Vesely, 60, of Winner, formerly of Wood, SD passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Avas House in Sioux Falls, SD. A graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Wood, SD.

Nancy Lee Vesely was born June 2, 1960, to Reuben and Shirley (Evans) Vesely in Rapid City, SD. She was raised and attended public school in Wood, SD.

She enjoyed going on long walks, reading, playing cards, and spending time with her pets. Her favorite pastime was watching her nephews, Ethan and Jackson, in their many activities. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.

Nancy accepted Jesus as her savior in August 2012 and was baptized in November of the same year. In December of 2012, she joined the Assembly of God Church in Wood, SD.

During her lifetime Nancy had a variety of jobs. She worked in the lunchroom at the Wood School. Nancy also worked as a home health care provider, activities assistant at the White River Nursing Home, and at the Wood Post office.

She is survived by her brother, Randy (Lisa) Vesely, her nephews, Ethan and Jackson, her aunts, June Larson and Emma Evans, all of Wood, SD, Barbara (Ronnie) Wantz, Valentine, NE, and Peggy Evans, Littleton, Co. She has many cousins that she loved dearly that will also miss her.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Reuben and Shirley Vesely, infant sister, Shirley Ann, and her grandparents.