The Winner Community Playhouse has announced the name of a play for its fall production.

The play is “Where There’s A Will, There’s Murder.” It is written by Michael Druce and is a two act comedy murder mystery.

There are 11 cast members who will be announced at a later date.

The play will be presented Sept. 10, 11 and Sept. 16,17 and 18.

The play is directed by Sandra York with Dan Patmore as the technical director.

York says rehearsals for the production are underway.