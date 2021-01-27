Della Madeline Harless Hurlbert passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 in Burnet, Texas. She was born on March 23, 1921 to Loyd and Gertrude McAnnaly Harless on the family farm located in Hamill, South Dakota. She was the last of their 8 children.

Della married Vern Blaine Hurlbert on Sept. 19,1938 and after residing in South Dakota for a few years, and giving birth to their first daughter, Verna, they decided to pull up stakes and move to California where Vern began a career in the aircraft field.

Their second daughter, Roxie, was born there right before Vern enlisted in the United States Air Corps. When he returned from the war, they set about raising their girls in various cities in southern California where work was plentiful. Della was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Her creative talents turned every home into a shining example of her values and eye for beauty. Her ability to sew and turn out lovely outfits kept her daughters looking smart and fashionable, as well as herself.

She was always considered to be a beautiful woman by all that knew her but she never could see that in herself. Shy by nature, she preferred to take a back seat to the accomplishments of her family. Always her husband’s greatest supporter and helpmate through the businesses that they owned, she had little time to pursue a career of her own. However, she did become a licensed realtor and PTA president.

After the girls grew up and left home, Della and Vern enjoyed the life of semi-retirees with bowling, square dancing, traveling, and buying and selling homes, making them more desirable through their hard work and sense of beauty.

Della and Vern moved to Texas in 2002 to be closer to their two daughters at a time of failing health for Vern. After his death in 2004, Della maintained her home in Kingsland, Texas and enjoyed the company of her daughters and their families before declining health required a move to an assisted living facility and eventually to the loving care of the Oaks Nursing Center in Burnet, TX.

Della leaves behind many beautiful collectables that she shared throughout her lifetime with family members, her poetry, her paintings, and her love of music and dancing.

Left to cherish her memory, and to laugh at the many amusing events that surrounded her life, are her daughters, Verna Caskey (husband, Kenneth), Roxie McCoy (husband, Allen), four grandchildren, Rena & John Monson, Dixie & Jim Van Landingham, Dawn & Lance Tracy-Dulaney, and Michael & Cherese McCoy Three great grandchildren, Jarrett Brice, and Sakaiya, & Brandon McCoy.

Preceding her in death are her parents, four brothers, three sisters, and two great grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held in California at a later date to honor, not just her memory, but her interesting life, her love of music and, most of all, her complete joy of celebrating Christmas.