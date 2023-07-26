Mid Dakota Fair, August 1st- August 5th

The Mid Dakota Fair in Winner will open on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The fair runs through Aug. 5.

This year’s theme is: 4-H Pride County Wide.

On Aug. 1, persons will enter open class exhibits from 5-7:30 p.m. The 4-H display judge orientation will be at 5 p.m.

From 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. 4-Hers will enter and have interviews on their display exhibits.

A consumer decision making contest will be held from 5-7 p.m.

Persons can drop off silent auction items from 5-7 p.m.

On Aug. 2 the rocket prep will be at the 4-H Center at 5 pm followed by the launch at 5:30 p.m.

The dog show check in will be at 5:45 p.m. with the dog show at 6 p.m.

Check in for rabbits and poultry will be from 6-8 p.m.

New to the fair this year is a concert on Friday night in the rodeo arena featuring Rowan Grace who was featured on The Voice and Winner’s own Emery Kaiser. The concert, sponsored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, will be from 8-10:30 p.m.

There will be much more on the fair in the Aug. 2 issue of the Winner Advocate. Look at the full page ad in this week’s Winner Advocate for a full list of fair events.

The Mid Dakota Fair is a community event. In addition to supporting 4-H members by watching the animal shows, viewing their display exhibits, listening to public presentations and watching the fashion show, the fair is a place anyone can enjoy good food, compete in open class, have children play on free inflatables, compete in pedal tractor pull, attend a dance or listen to a concert, bake a pie for the pie contest or shop at the vendor show.