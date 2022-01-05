Kenneth William Adrian, 57

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Kenneth William Adrian, White River, passed away suddenly of complications from cancer at the age of 57.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. CDT at the Community Event Center in White River, SD.

Kenny was born on Oct. 31, 1964 to William (Bill) and Donna (Shouldis) Adrian. On Sept. 28, 1991, Ken married Kim Donner and eventually settled in Kimball, NE. Together they had two children: Nolan and Kaden.

Ken is survived by his parents William E. and Donna F. Adrian, White River; sister Colette Adrian Kessler (Brian Baus), Pierre; brother Chuck (Bobbi) Adrian; and sister-in-law Janelle Adrian (Newlly O’Brien), all of White River; his children: Nolan Adrian, Fargo, and Kaden Adrian, Rapid City; and six nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his brother Jeffery D. Adrian, White River. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in honor of Ken to the Mellette County Community Foundation, White River, or to a charity of choice. The full obituary is online at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Cards may be sent to 224 East 12th Street, White River, SD 57579