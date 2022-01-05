James Lee Minchow, 81, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Hendersonville Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC.

Memorial service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 10 at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

James (Jim) Lee Minchow was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Yuma, CO to Maurice and Mariam Minchow. The family moved to Winner, SD in 1952. Jim attended a one room schoolhouse beside their home. He went to town for high school and graduated in 1958. He attended and graduated from Sioux Falls Bible College earning a B.S. degree in 1964.

Jim lived all over the southern U.S. as a teacher and coach. He earned his Master’s in Emotional Disturbance in 1973 at the University of Tennessee. He later moved into educational administration and also was a high school principal. He was an adjunct professor at NC Appalachian University.

After 40 years in education, he retired and worked in National Parks and the NC Cradle of Forestry. He was with his wife Pat for 44 years.

Jim loved people, telling stories and teaching all ages. He was creative and kind and unpredictable. In retirement he enjoyed riding in his golf car with his dog Billy, being in a community choir, playing billiards and was a great volunteer.

He is survived by wife Pat, and son Michael Minchow, and 3 siblings: Ray Minchow, Colleen Blare and Geri Krier.