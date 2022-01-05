Lisa Brandis, 55, of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A wake service began on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall.

Lisa Brandis/Antoine was born in Rosebud, SD on Feb. 14, 1966 to Everette and Beryl (Peneaux) Antoine. She was the fourth oldest of six children. She had six children: Derek, Ashley, Todd, Jacob and Zachary, Shyanne. She has 12 grandchildren. Lisa lived all of her life in Winner, SD.

She enjoyed doing yard work when she was able, she enjoyed going to church and being with her family.

She is survived by her father Everett Antoine Sr., of Winner, SD, 4 children, and four siblings; Everett Antoine Jr., Randy Antoine, Ronnie Antoine Sr., and Charles Antoine Sr., her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Beryl, her brother Steven, her children; Danielle, Gem, Ethan, Drew and Kuana, her grandparents; Lawrence and Mildred, Virgil and Elsie and her aunts and cousins.