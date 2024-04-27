Karen Leslie Shattuck Hansen, 84

Karen Leslie Shattuck Hansen, a cherished mother, devoted wife, and beacon of light in her community, passed away on April 20, 2024 at the age of 84.

She was born on May 1, 1939, south of Gregory, South Dakota, to Dorothy and Harold Shattuck. Karen was the beloved firstborn of the family, with three younger siblings, Marvin, Mavis and Carol Beth.

Growing up on the family farm instilled in Karen a deep connection to the land and a resilient work ethic. She attended and graduated from Gregory High School in May 1957. After graduating she attended business school in Rapid City. She later returned to Winner where she worked at the Ford Garage. This is where she met Lewis “Louie” Hansen. On May 9, 1958, Karen married the love of her life, Louie. Together, they embarked on a journey filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

Karen and Louie were blessed with five children: Brenda, Todd, Troy, Kendra, and Kirsten. Karen’s devotion to her children and grandchildren was unparalleled, as she never missed any activities they were involved in, supporting them wholeheartedly in all their endeavors. Her love extended to her role as a grandma, or “Memaw,” to her seven grandchildren, and later as a great-grandmother to three.

Karen’s selflessness and giving nature were evident in every aspect of her life. She was named Volunteer of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce for her tireless efforts. Whether offering comfort to those in hospice care or opening her home to anyone in need, Karen’s generosity knew no bounds.

An elegant and put-together woman, Karen was known for her impeccable style and attention to detail, from her perfectly matched shoes to her radiant smile. She cherished the simple joys of life, especially gathering with friends for lunch and celebrating the milestones of those she held dear. Karen’s thoughtfulness extended to calling the local radio station to ensure the birthdays and anniversaries of her loved ones were announced, spreading joy to all who listened. She loved spending her Sunday mornings at the Winner Methodist Church, where she was a longtime and dedicated member for many years.

Karen’s legacy of love, kindness, and compassion will continue to inspire all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Beth Winters (Mike), her children Brenda Brown (Earl), Todd Hansen (Donnette), Kendra Hansen Best (Rex), and Kirsten Fischer (Chris), along with her grandchildren: Rojanae Williams (Jonny), Aryan Brown (Ryan Edwards), Aspen Brown, Brogan, Easton, Waverly, and Renner Best, and great-grandchildren: Lake and Seren Williams and Ayrro Brown.

Karen Leslie Shattuck Hansen will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her unwavering love, generosity, and the profound impact she had on the lives of those around her.

A gathering to honor and celebrate Karen’s life took place at the Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 23. Karen’s funeral service will be held the following day, April 24, at 10 a.m., also at the Methodist Church.

Though she may be gone from our sight, Karen’s spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her love and kindness.