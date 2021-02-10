Cameron Vobr, 4 months, of Colome, SD passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Fall, SD.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Colome City Cemetery. Cameron Wade Vobr passed away in the arms of his parents on Feb. 1, 2021 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cameron was born on Sept. 25, 2020 to Ethan Vobr and Tasha Welch in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Cameron joined his big brother, Bentley.

Despite his short time on earth, Cameron brought so much joy and happiness to those he was with. He will forever be remembered by family and friends for how happy of a child he was. Cameron was at his happiest when he was able to have bath time, often resulting in plenty of splashing and giggling. He also enjoyed his time with his father, watching all kinds of sports together. Cameron was constantly being watched over by Bentley. Cameron enjoyed all activities that took place with his brother, including just being held.

Cameron gave the ultimate gift in his passing, giving the gift of life, being a donor. Cameron will never be forgotten by his family. His memory will continue to live on through each person that followed his journey.

Cameron is survived by his parents, Ethan and Tasha, his brother, Bentley, his grandparents

Melanie Cole & Roy Stevicks,

Gene & Maggie Welch.

Preceded in death by his great-grandparents Charlie Vobr and Marvin (Swede) & Carol Long.