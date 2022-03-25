James A Gebhardt, 76, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022.

(Jim) grew up in California, moved to the Midwest as an adult and embraced what the ‘country’ had to offer. Jim’s easy going personality, smile and quick wit was infectious for those around him. Jim loved to play catch with his son and cheer him on at the many hockey games and load his grandchildren up on strawberry milk and donuts and take them to the park.

Jim is preceded in death by his grandparents John & Helen Gebhardt, CA., his parents Kenneth & Margaret Gebhardt, CA., and his sister, Patricia Lovell, CA.

Jim’s survivors are wife, Lori, son Daniel, MI., grandchildren Nova Giernet & Hudson Gebhardt, Ill and his brother Jack (Nancy) Gebhardt, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.