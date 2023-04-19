Girls softball opens on April 13

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Playing for the Winner Area softball team are in front from left Jaelyn Assman, Emma Vandenbark, Kalene Preslicka, Katie Pederson, Tila Harter, Shannon Rank and Alexis Bennett. In back from left are Reagan Vaughn, Madelyn Danford, LaShanna Connot, Maree Pravecek, Melanie Brozik, Aleya Miller, Ellison Kaiser, Sophie Hofeldt and Brindy Bolander. Not pictured are Shayne Day, Tianna Evans and Emily Sachtjen.

History will be made when the first pitch is thrown in the Winner Area softball game on April 13.

Winner Area will host Wagner at 5 p.m. at Jaycee Field.

This is the inaugural season of girls softball in South Dakota.

Cheyenne Dougherty is the head coach with Shawna Kaiser as the assistant coach.

Dougherty is a 2020 graduate of Colome High School and she grew up playing softball and having a love of the sport.

She is excited for the season to start.

There are 19 girls on the team which are made up of Winner and Colome girls in high school and middle school. Dougherty says five of the members of the team are from Colome.

Playing on the team are: Jaelyn Assman, Alexis Bennett, Brindy Bolander, Melanie Brozik, Lashanna Connot, Madelyn Danford, Shayne Day, Tienna Evans, Tila Harter, Sophie Hofeldt, Ellison Kaiser, Aleya Miller, Maree Pravecek, Katie Pederson, Karlene Preslicka, Shannon Rank, Emily Sachtjen, Emma Vandenbark and Reagan Vaughn.

The seniors on the team are: Brindy Bolander, Melanie Brozik, Aleya Miller, Shayne Day, Sophie Hofeldt.

Dougherty said the girls have had two outdoor practices with the rest inside at the Armory.

“We are trying to get our hands on the ball and get some conditioning going,” said the coach.

In addition to afternoon practices, there have been some early morning sessions.

When asked what she is looking forward to, Dougherty said “I am hoping we can have fun and learn about softball. Wins and losses don’t matter to me as long as we are having fun and learning softball,” she said.

Dougherty explained Shawna Kaiser had reached out to her to see if she had the time to be the head coach. Dougherty was also contacted by Brett Gardner, Winner High School activities director.

Dougherty says she enjoys the role of a coach.

There are six games scheduled with the April 13 game the only one in Winner. There will be a Sweet 16 game where teams will qualify for the state tournament which will be held in Aberdeen the first three days of June.

A game planned for April 1 in Mobridge was postponed due to the weather.

The board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned high school softball in November of 2021 with spring of 2023 being slated as the inaugural season.

The schedule includes:

April 13—Wagner in Winner

April 17—at Hanson

April 22—at Marion High School

May 6—Watchdog classic

May 8—In Wagner playing in a triangular