Garth Brooks accomplishes the impossible

Garth Brooks entertained over 350,000 fans on June 27 in a live concert at drive inn theaters. Winner Drive Inn was one of the theaters in South Dakota that hosted the event.

Garth Brooks managed to accomplish the impossible! On Saturday night, June 27, he entertained over 350,000 fans with a one night only live concert at drive-in theaters across North America. Fans were able to enjoy this special event, with friends and family, from the safety of their own vehicle.



The Winner Drive In Theater was one of the theaters to host the event.



It was the first time anything like this had ever been done. The concert was created exclusively for this event. It was recorded in Nashville, with the full band.

“This time, I was the fan and the people were the entertainment. Watching people all night from coast to coast, in Canada and here in the U.S., laughing, dancing, and singing, made me smile,” said Garth Brooks. “It reminded me how much I miss the crazy, happy, and unpredictable life we lead as entertainers. For one night, things seemed…right.”

The event was produced by Encore Live.

The show adhered to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates.

About Garth Brooks



Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist.

He is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each.

He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales. In March, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In January, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s.