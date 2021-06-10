Everett Vernon Hossle, 82, of Hamill, SD went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He passed away at the Winner Regional Health Care Center in Winner, SD.

Private family funeral services was held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Nazarene in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Everett was born on Jan. 5, 1939 to Vernon and Jeanette (Broline) Hossle, at the Wilson Hospital in Winner, SD. He was baptized on April 9, 1939 in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church at Hamill, SD.

Everett attended grade school at the North Bijou School and high school in Winner, SD.

On Aug. 12th, 1961, he married the love of his life, Carol Jo Spreckels. To this union four children were born; Carlette, Kirt, Kent, Kory.

Everett served as a deacon and also served on the Tripp County Fair board.

Everett loved ranching, farming, his hereford cattle, but his family was his pride and joy.

Everett is survived by his wife, Carol Jo, his children; Carlette (Gene) Schultz, Kirt (Jacque) Hossle, Kent (Julie) Hossle, Kory (Becky Jo) Hossle, “adopted daughter” Anna (Dan) Nesseth. Grandchildren; Travis (Sara) Swartz, Jeremy Schultz, Benjamin (Jacqueline) Schultz, Colton (Lindsey) Hossle, Chisom (Jessica) Hossle, Cierra Hossle, Chelsey (Cody Daly) Storms, Sidney (Kevin Tiger) Hossle, Landon (Mariah) Hossle, Samuel Hossle, and Paisley Jo Hossle. Great Grandchildren; Rosalie Schultz, Evelyn Schultz, Memphis Hossle, Dietrich Youles, Maggie Mae Hossle, Madeline Hossle, Grayson Tiger, Ramsie Hossle, Liza Daly, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Jeanette, in-laws Harry and Bonnelle Spreckels, sister Evelyn Hofer, brother-in-law Calvin Hofer and grandson Ty Hossle.