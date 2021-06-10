Roland Barton, age 93, of Murdo, South Dakota, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Avantara Nursing Home in Pierre.

Roland John Henry Barton, better known as “Uncle” to all that had the pleasure of meeting him, was born on Aug. 13, 1927 to John Otto Barton and Christina Niedan Barton in Murdo, South Dakota. Roland was baptized and confirmed and was a life-long member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in the country near the farm.

Roland grew up on the family farm attending 1st grade at age 5 in the one room school house down the road. He had 2 first grade classmates and 8 other students in the school. He remembered all their names. He attended Okaton High School for three years and then graduated from Winner High School in 1944. There he took the test for the Mensa Society and was later accepted into this prestigious high IQ society. He never told us about this – we found his letter of acceptance! He always regretted not going on to college but enjoyed his many years of farming/ranching.

Uncle had a love for astronomy, and that love took him to destinations including South Africa and Aruba for viewing an eclipse, and at nearly 90 years old, took him to Nebraska to get a better view of that solar eclipse. He also had a yearning to know more about his ancestors. He was able to travel to the Ukraine where he was able to do more genealogy research and explored earlier generations’ way of life. Uncle also attended many German Fests throughout the Midwest during his lifetime. He enjoyed raising tomatoes and potatoes until his health took him to an assisted living/extended care facility in Pierre, South Dakota where he resided until he was called to his heavenly home June 3, 2021.

Roland is survived by nephews, Eugene (Becky) Barnes of Mesa, Arizona, and Steve (Michelle) Taylor of Littleton, Colorado, and niece, Linda (Bob) Barnes Caton of Littleton. Also many great-nieces and nephews, relatives and friends in the Murdo community.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Vesta Barton (Jim) Taylor and Esther Barton (Elvin) Barnes. Also nieces, Connie Taylor and Ann Marie Barnes (Merlyn) Peck.

Visitation will be held one hour preceding the services. His funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, south of Midland. He will be laid to rest next to his parents at St. Peter Cemetery.

A live stream of the service will be available on the webpage the day of the service.