William Long Crow III, 59, of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Mniska Cemetery. Wake services were held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Winner, SD.

William, also known to those who shared his life as “Will”, “Willie” or “Uncle Will”, passed on and began his journey to the spirit world on May 29, 2021 at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls.

William was born in Rosebud, SD on June 10, 1961 to William Long Crow, Jr. and Geraldine Iron Heart. He grew up in the Bull Creek area and was raised by his grandparents, William Sr. and Rosa (Collins) Long Crow. He liked to recall the good times in Bull Creek and often mentioned his memories with his grandparents.

Willie attended Hamill School for a short time and then went on to Todd County School where his love for basketball grew. He graduated from Todd High School in 1980.

He went on to attend Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell for a few years. Later on, Willie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business at Sinte Gleska University. As a student at SGU he came back to his roots as a Lakota, he made many friends there and was proud and grateful in his accomplishment.

Willie loved many things in his life. Basketball, music from the 70’s and 80’s, family dinners, and watching the Minnesota Vikings play football. But, most of all he loved just being with his grand kids and being called “Uncle” Will. You would often hear the kids in the backyard playing and Willies’ laughter right behind.

William is survived by his sister, Marvene Long Crow from Sioux Falls and brothers Lawrence (Bernadette) Long Crow from Winner and Frank Iron Heart from Sioux Falls, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren that he cared so deeply for. Willies’ passing was preceded by his parents Geraldine and William Jr., paternal grandparents Rosa and William, Sr., maternal grandparents Fred and Beulah Iron Heart, a special uncle, Elmer Long Crow, and 2 sisters, Jackie and Sandy.