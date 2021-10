Submitted Photo

Todd and Shane Stiehl won the Eric Storms benefit bass fishing tournament on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 9, 13 two person teams participated in a Benefit Bass Fishing tournament on the Missouri River out of Springfield.

The tournament was setup to help defray medical costs for Eric Storms of Chamberlain, formerly of Winner. Storms had to undergo organ transplants in the recent past. Participants came from South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Todd and Shane Stiehl won the tournament.