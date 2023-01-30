Elva (Sis) Marie Klein, 86, of Gregory, SD passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Winner Regional Hospital surrounded by family.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Clausen Funeral Chapel in Burke, SD. A burial followed in the Rosebud Cemetery in Bonesteel, SD.

Elva was born to Henry Schroeder and Lillie (Vetter) Schroeder, in Burke, SD on Feb. 1, 1936. Elva was a homemaker while working alongside Darwin (Wesley) Klein on the family farm.

Elva was blessed with a loving family. She married the love of her life, Darwin, in September 1958. To this union she was blessed with 3 children, Kathy, Kerry, and Donna.

Some of the best times for Elva were “When we worked together as a family farming, meals in the field, and gardening. Elva said, “milking the cows-not so much!!!” Elva enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Elva’s hobbies included playing cards, traveling on vacations, her flowers, sewing, baking and her Las Vegas and Laughlin Nevada trips. She enjoyed spending time traveling to Carlock and going to the Legion for supper with her friends.

Elva is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Dave) Hausmann of Pierre and Donna (Mark) Leibrich of Winner; grandchildren DJ (Liz) Hausmann and Darin (Molly) Hausmann of Pierre; Ashley (Brad) Montgomery and Eric Leibrich of Sioux Falls; great-grandchildren Hailey Hausmann, Atticus and Zoey Moore, Riley and Cailyn Hausmann, and Ainsley Montgomery; brother Erv (Lorrayne) Schroeder and sister Janice (Rex) Balcom; sisters-in-law Norma Inglett and Eleanor Klein, and several nieces and nephews.

Elva is preceded in death by her loving husband Darwin, son Kerry, brother Melvin (Zuke) Schroeder, parents Henry and Lillie Schroeder and in-laws Andrew and Edna Klein.