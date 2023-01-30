Mitchell Tech students unveil custom motorcycle

Submitted Photo

Mitchell Tech students recently unveiled a custom motorcycle. There are a couple of area students who worked on the bike. Pictured f rom left are Chris Degen, power sports technology program director, Michael Supik, Colome; Austin Munkvold, Jacob Johnson, Evan Juracek, Gregory, Marcus Laursen and Kash Weischedel.

Re-built motorcycle headed for elite auction later this month

Students, faculty, staff and supporters of Mitchell Technical

College gathered for the Power Sports Technology students’ pit stop before with their custom-built motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities for purpose, wellbeing and growth through projects such as bike rebuilds, worked tirelessly to tear down and rebuild the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the City of Sturgis, who purchased the bike.

The finished bike is scheduled to go up for bids on an elite Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 24-28.

“We wanted to be 90 percent done when they left (for Christmas break), so we were on a pretty tight deadline,” said Laura Klock, President and Founder of Helping with Horsepower.

In just over three months, the students “got to be involved all the way from tearing the bike

down, building some custom stuff and putting it back together,” according to Power Sports Program Director Chris Degen.

From the very beginning, it was a team effort.

“Everyone kind of had their own … design ideas,” Degen recalled. “We sat around and figured out color schemes and what we wanted the bike to look like and what we were going for,” then transformed the touring-style Road Glide into a “race-like bagger.”

The cosmetic transformation is apparent at first glance and brought cheers from the approximately 100 people in attendance last Friday.

Most obviously, the solid-colored pearl paint was replaced with a white base and racing strips of blue, bronze and black with barely-noticeable monochromatic Sturgis emblems. The solid black factory seat was replaced with a sporty black and white leather seat embroidered in a diamond pattern with the City of Sturgis emblem displayed prominently at the top. Just

below the gas cap, the official coin for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was inset into the modified gas tank, and students fabricated a custom shift linkage bearing the Sturgis logo. A majority of the chrome was replaced with metallic bronze or high-gloss black-painted pieces.

In homage to the students who invested their class periods into the build, the motor mount dons a black Mitchell Tech logo set on a bronze base.

“There are a lot of (subtle) custom parts that the students got to” add to the bike to commemorate the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and to honor the involvement of Mitchell

Tech, Helping with Horsepower and the project’s many corporate sponsors, Degen said, adding that the students were able to use some of the skills they’re learning in their welding class on the project.

And the mechanics were overhauled, too. Degen said the engine horsepower and torque were increased by 50 percent. Various standard parts were replaced with performance parts to make the bike race-ready, but it is enough like the original to still be used as a road rider.

Although the turnaround on the project was quick for such an expansive project, Klock said the process was “beautiful.”

“These guys were so fast and so responsive. The motor mount – they talked about it, and then one of them was out the door, making it. (They) did a great job. (They) should all be very proud of (themselves),” she said. “They have such a great base from the school and Chris’s instruction. They understand how it all works. … This is the future of power sports standing here.”

The experience was unique for everyone involved. For students, it was a first custom build.

And, for Degen and Klock, it was the first project they’ve had that will be sold to a national audience.

“It was awesome to be able to add the design and marketing concept to the students’ mechanical coursework that they’re already learning,” she said.

The bike departed Mitchell last Monday afternoon, with another unveiling pit stop scheduled for Sturgis on Tuesday at 4 p.m. From there, the bike will be Vegas-bound.

The final day of the bike’s time at auction will be televised Sat., Jan. 28 at mecum.com/tvtimes. The winner of the auction will purchase the custom motorcycle, an autographed

concept drawing from designer Tex McDorman and a VIP package to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, to be held this August in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

“We hope that whomever the purchaser is really embraces the story” of the Rally and Helpingwith Horsepower.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit “the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund, a part of the Black Hills Community Foundation, to ensure that the Rally tradition of charitable giving endures for the benefit of future area residents,” according to Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.

Some of the funds raised will be routed to Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities for purpose, well-being and growth for individuals born or diagnosed with limitations. The organization’s Bike Rebuild Program is a therapeutic opportunity for participants to rebuild a motorcycle as they acquire tools to rebuild their lives.

“It’s a win-win-win,” according to Laura Klock, creator of the Helping with Horsepower Biken Rebuild Program. “The students got the project experience, which included extra training byn some of the sponsors, … (while Helping with Horsepower and the Rally endowment) benefit

from the proceeds (allowing) HWH to continue to provide opportunities and hands-on programs.”