Pearl A. Lyons, 92

Pearl A. Lyons, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion, South Dakota surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial was in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Pearl was born in Colome, South Dakota on Sept. 24, 1930 to Mark and Magdeline “Peggy” (Zimmerman) Larson. She grew up on the family farm west of Colome until age 14 when the family moved to the city of Colome where she graduated from Colome High School. She graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton, South Dakota where she obtained her nursing degree.

It was in Yankton that she met the love of her life, Patrick J. Lyons. She met him on a blind date and the rest is history. They were married for 65 years. Pearl and Pat raised six daughters on the family farm east of Yankton.

Pearl was a phenomenal cook not only for her family but for the many, many farm hands over the years. She was always the hostess for countless family gatherings at the farm. She had a real knack for gardening and the outside of the farm house was always adorned with her beautiful flowers, not to mention the bountiful vegetables from her garden. She was a great seamstress making many, many outfits for all her six girls as well as herself while keeping up a ship shape home. She was an amazing farm wife helping out wherever needed. Pearl gave up her full-time nursing profession to raise her family. She remained active, at first, by doing private duty nursing. Later she was service chairman and board member of the American Cancer Society for over 35 years. A community worker for Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center for 10 years, a volunteer for the Senior Companion Program and a member of the Nurses Alumni Association.

Pearl and Pat were very active with the Antique Auto Club. Pearl was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton and was involved with the Altar Society. Pat and Pearl enjoyed wintering in Mission, Texas for many years, making many wonderful friendships. Pearl had a loving heart, great sense of humor, quick wit and spunk amongst all the other lovely qualities that we loved so much about her.

Pearl is survived by her six daughters: Susan (Curt) Asleson, Linda (Greg) Slowey, Barb (Tom) McCarty, Kathy (Dave) Johnston, Mary (Randy) Gross, and Carol (Grant) Reade. Grandchildren: Justin Lockwood, Jessica Morgan, Becky (Dan) Blom, Ben Slowey (Anna Meredith), Paul (Kendra) Goeden, Alysse (Tyler) Spease, Briana (Nick) Nelsen, Natalie Gross (Victor Cima), Melanie Gross, Tara (Ryan) Burton, and Kayla (Alex) Toupal. Great-grandchildren: Jonah and Jada Morgan, Charlize Lockwood, Titan and Saylor Blom, Paxtyn and Maddix Strong, Silas Slowey, Taylor and Lexi Goeden, Mia and Haley Nelsen, Hayden Hogan, Liam Gross, Vinny Cima, Max and Lincoln Toupal. Pearl is also survived by her loving sister Donna McLaughlin and many beloved nieces and nephews. Brothers-in-law: Frank Lyons, Tom (Marcia) Lyons, Jack Lyons and Bob (Nona) Lyons.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pat; her parents; infant brother, Jack; parents-in law; brother-in-law, Gene Lyons; sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Susan Winkler, Margaret Lyons, Rita Lyons, Jean Lyons and son-in-law, Jim Streedbeck.

Memorials may be directed to: Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, South Dakota 57078; Yankton Food for Thought, PO Box 7038, Yankton, South Dakota 57078; The Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter, 5915 S Remington Place, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108 or Pathways Shelter for the Homeless; 412 East 4th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078.