Elks rodeo results

There were 300 contestants at the Elks 52nd annual LifeScape benefit rodeo July 23-25 in Winner.

The cowboys and cowgirls competed for $30,000 in prize money.

Contestants were from Wisconsin, Wyoming, Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Colorado.

Winners of the half and half drawings each night were Jake Handcock, Kristen Maier and Glenda Lindwurm.

Winners of the $25 beef certificates were Kristina Heath, Madison; Richard Kerner, Burke and Vicki Condon, Winner.

Rodeo results include:

Bareback

Whitten Hoover, 79; Ty Kenner 76; Tanner Rupprecht, 76, Chase Yellow Hawk, 76; Jhett Knight, 73 and Bobby Reynolds, 70

Saddle Bronc

Kyle Hapney, 76; Miles Kreeger, 76; Trey Elshere, 72; Derek Kenner, 72; Lane Hall, 69 and Zane Howe, 68

Bull riding

Jhett Knight, 68; John Jacobs, 64

Steer wrestling

Sid Hart, 4.5; Kaiden White Bear, 4.9; Camerson Fanning, 5.3; Clay Holz 5.4; Sawyer Strand, 5.9; Wyatt Tibbits, 6 and Jace Christensen, 6

Goat tying

Karissa Rayhill, 8.1; Kailyn Groves, 8.2; Maddee Doerr, 8.5; Madison Moody, 8.9 and Bailey Tibbs, 9

Calf roping

Clay Bauer, 9.3; Clete Scheer 9.4; Ty Moser, 10.1; Dillion Sackett, 11.4; Nathan Sandox, 11.5; Rio Nutter, 11.7

Ladies breakaway

Brooke Jamison, 2.2; Georgie Lage, 2.3; Brooke McCully, 2.7; Lanie Schonebaum, 2.9; Bailey Tibbs, 2.9 and Sydney Adamson, 3

Senior men’s breakaway

Chad Hetzel, 3.4; Tim Nelson, 3.5; Steve Klein, 3.5; Marty Jandreau, 3.5; Fay Jandreau, 3.6 and Darrell Barry, 3.6

Ladies barrel racing

Becky Amio, 16.48; Raylee Fagerhaug, 16.55; Dori Hollenbeck, 16.7; Patty Finney 16.76; D’Ann Gehlsen, 16.77; Breanna Kohle, 16.92

Mixed team roping

Danielle Wray and Jade Nelson, 6.2; Brooke Howell, Riley Curuchet, 7.2; Jayme Paterson, Payton Pirrung, 7.2; Peyton Mentzer, Toby Mentzer, 7.4; Cierra Christensen, Carson Musick, 7.8; Jayla Reed, Ty Spicklemeier, 7.9

Team roping

Blair Lammers, Bryan Lennon, 5.1; Braden Pirrung, Coley Nicholls, 5.4; Brian Dunning, Toby Mentzer, 5.6; Jade Schmidt, Jade Nelson, 5.7; Colton Musick, Carson Musick, 6.4; Joe Ross and Kaiden White Bear, 7