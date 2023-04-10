Donald Moosmeier, 89, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date. A visitation was held on Wednesday, March, 29, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 6-7 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Donald Wayne Moosmeier was born in Vermillion, South Dakota on April 1, 1933 to John and Katie (Langle) Moosmeier. He was raised on a farm near Dixon, SD and graduated from high school in Winner in 1951, having been a part of the boxing team, Future Farmers of America, and the National Honor Society. He then went to college at South Dakota State University studying agriculture.

In 1953, he was drafted into the Army, spending time in Texas and New Jersey. After his time in the Army, he came back to the farm to help his father.

In 1956, he met Donna Earll in downtown Winner. After dating for one and a half years, they married on Nov. 23, 1957. To this union, four children were born – Deb, Dan, DeEtte, and Darla.

Don enjoyed being active in his community, starting with 4-H as a child. He became a 4-H leader, and also served on the Co-Op board, the Sully Township board, Winner School Board and the REA board. His 20 years in the REA afforded him the opportunity to take annual trips around the country, enriching his American experience, and broadening his appreciation for and commitment to his local community, Don was also a member of the Elks, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.

He loved bowling and all of the social interaction that came with playing in league bowling. At the height of this activity, Don enjoyed bowling in 5 different shifts a week, including a mixed shift with Donna. Many of the friendships formed went well beyond just bowling and you could find Don and Donna playing cards with their friends, as well as spending weekends going camping and fishing at the Missouri River. Don created many memories going camping and fishing with his children and grandchildren too.

Don was a huge fan of the Minnesota Twins, and would often have their games playing on the radio as he maintained and repaired his farm machinery. As much as he loved following Twins baseball and the Vikings football, Don had a unique appreciation for local sports, both men and women sports, and he was an even bigger fan of his grandchildren in all of their sports activities. He and Donna would travel the state to watch their games.

Don was a “here and now” kind of guy, a genuine man with his own mind, not overly influenced by media narratives and noise, and not needing to impose his thoughts on others. He lived by the Golden Rule, accepted others as they were, and had a knack for enjoying whomever he was with at the time. His smile and laughter made friendships easy to have with him and he was always open to playing a game with you, especially card games – especially Cribbage.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna, and four children – Deb Piper, Dan Moosmeier, DeEtte (Randy) Bell, and Darla (Duane) Bachmann; eight grandchildren – Emily Piper, Sara (Shawn) Renshaw, Heidi Moosmeier, Preston Bell, Nick Bell, Brandon (Sadie) Bell, Jacob (Myra) Bachmann, Luke (Liz) Bachmann; and ten great-grandchildren – Payton, Landon, Ethan, Hannah, Benjamin, Briggs, Brinkley, Julie, Ben, Darla Erin, and a girl on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Katie, and his sister Elaine.

SD. A memorial service was held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD.