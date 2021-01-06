Covid-19 Cases

Tripp County saw no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 4.

The active cases were 25 and there have been 12 deaths in Tripp County. The number of persons who have recovered from the virus in Tripp County totals 594.

In South Dakota on Monday, there were 86 new cases. The state death toll is at 1,513.There are 6,031 active cases in South Dakota.

There are currently 268 persons in the hospital.

The numbers the state reported on Saturday included data collected from 1 p.m. Dec. 30 to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 according to the Department of Health.