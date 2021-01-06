Wrestlers place 2nd

Winner Area wrestlers returned to the mat after the Christmas break and placed second at the McCook Central tournament on Jan. 2.

The Warriors scored 239.5 points and Canton won first place with 252 points.

Winner had five champions in Riley Orel, Maxton Brozik, Karson Keiser, Sam Kruger and Kaden Keiser. Also placing were Konner Osborn, 4th; Jude Sargent, 5th; Aaron Gilchrist, 3rd; Ryken Orel, 6th; Jack Kruger, 3rd; Joey Cole, 3rd; Stetson Shelbourn, 5th; Preston Norrid, 2nd; Achilles Willuweit, 2nd.

In the championship match, Brozik won in sudden victory over Kipp Cordes of Philip area.

Karson Keiser won a 12-1 decision over Teague Granum of Canton.Kaden Keiser improved his record to 10-0 as he won by tech fall over Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory.

Riley Orel, 13-0, won 7-0 over Seth Peterson of Canton. Sam Kruger won the 170 pound championship with a pin in 26 seconds over Tucker Even of Burke/Gregory.

The next action for Winner will be Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Lyman County dual tournament. Winner will wrestle Custer, McCook Central, Canton and Bennett County.

Masks are mandatory at this tournament. Spectators are also limited to two spectators per wrestler.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and wrestling will start at 11 a