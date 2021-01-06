Golden West Donates $13,282 to Hungry Families in South Dakota

Golden West Telecommunications presented a check for $13,282 to Feeding South Dakota before Christmas following a company-wide fundraising effort.

Golden West is committed to helping people in need throughout South Dakota. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to adversely affect residents throughout the state, it became apparent the need was greater than ever in 2020. In order to help brighten the holidays and put food on the table, Golden West challenged employees to donate a portion of their November paychecks to Feeding South Dakota.

“Supporting people in need of food during these trying times is a great example of how Golden West and its employees help the people and communities we serve,” said Golden West General Manager and CEO Denny Law. “This is in addition to our diligent work to keep our customers connected every day.”

Feeding South Dakota serves all 66 counties across the state and is dedicated to eliminating hunger here. The employee response to the fundraising effort was so positive, Golden West’s board of directors each personally donated money as well, and the company contributed matching funds for a total contribution of $13,282.

Food scarcity impacts every community in South Dakota. Every day, 106,646 people in the state are in danger of going hungry. The issue has become even more pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic. With many people out of work or experiencing reduced hours, economic shockwaves have been felt in every corner of the state. Health and safety regulations forced Feeding South Dakota to close their food pantries in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, but the organization responded by turning to mobile food distributions to meet the increased need.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic we’re serving about two and a half times more families than before,” said Feeding South Dakota Development Associate Shawn Burke. “We’re reaching 67 communities across the state with mobile distributions at least once per month. We have had amazing response from individuals and organizations in terms of financial donations, and as volunteers to help pack and distribute the food. The task has been daunting, but the support provided has ensured that we can continue to feed those in need in these truly difficult times.”

Contributions and volunteers will continue to be in high demand in 2021. Those in need or those interested in helping can visitfeedingsouthdakota.org and search options in their area.