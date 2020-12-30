Covid-19 Cases

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County. As of Monday, Dec. 28, there were no new cases reported.

In Tripp County there have been 584 recoveries and 64 have been hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths in Tripp County.

Statewide, as of Monday there were 246 new cases reported. The total active cases is 6,523.There are currently 288 persons hospitalized.

The total number of deaths is 1,446. Since COVID-19 started the total confirmed statewide cases is 88,894.

The state health department reported on Saturday the state administered 12,910 doses of either the Moderna or Pfzier vaccine.