The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County is declining.

As of Monday, there were 7 actives cases and no new confirmed cases.

The number of recovered cases is 726.

The total persons tested for COVID is 2,328.

There are 17 deaths in Tripp County.

Statewide, there were 102 new confirmed cases on Monday and 31 new probable cases.

The number of active cases in South Dakota is 2,153.

There are 112 persons hospitalized with COVID.

The state has administered 528,055 doses of the vaccine to 314,649 residents in the state.

Around 52 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.