Submitted Photo

Girls on the Run members Claire Pravecek, Aubrey Heenan, Auden Duffy and leader Emily Tideman are pictured with leader Emily Tideman as they make plans for Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run is a life-changing program for 8-13 year that promotes girl empowerment by teaching life skills through lessons and physical exercise. Stressing that physical and emotional health is a priority.

The organization recently celebrated its 25th birthday as a national organization.

There are a number of groups in the state. In Winner the group leaders are Lindsay Foster and Emily Tideman. The group meets weekly during the fall season.

For more information contact either of these ladies. The group recently received $200 donation from Modern Woodmen. All donations are needed and appreciated and will be used to provide opportunities for the girls.