Golfers champions at Mobridge

Submitted Photo

Winner Area girls golf team won first place at the Mobridge Invitational on

April 15. Pictured from left are Emma Jorgensen, Brielle Bachmann, Cici Watson,

Leila Balsiger, Tessa Mann, Gracie Root, Kelbi Meiners, Devan Dougherty and

Rylee Root. In back is coach Jim Halverson.

Winner Area girls golf team opened the season by winning the Mobridge Invitational.

Riley Root was the medalist taking first place.

Kelbi Meiners took fifth and Brennan Bachmann placed 9th. Devan Dougherty placed 10th and Gracie Root was 12th.

There are 17 girls on the golf team coached by Jim Halverson. The assistant coach is Liz Jankauskas.

The next meet for the Lady Warriors will be Thursday at the Big Dakota Conference meet in Pierre. On Friday, the girls will travel to Mitchell to play in the Parkston tournament.