Colome graduation is May 14

Maya Vandenbark, right, is the valedictorian of the Colome High School graduating class and Katie Welker, left, is the salutatorian. In the center is Brayden Seegers, president of the senior class. Vandenbark is also the president of the student council. Twelve seniors will graduate from Colome on Saturday, May14 at 4 p.m.

The graduates are Alex Davis, Jesse Larson, Kasie Leighton, Caden Munroe, Drew Musilek, Brayden Seegers, Dustin Sell, Riley Shippy, Haley Thomas, Maya Vandenbark, Katelyn Welker, Elizabeth Yeaman.

The commencement address will be given by Wade Juracek, the CHS government teacher.

Supt. Dr. Debbie O’Doan will present the valedictorian and salutatorian. Maya Vandenbark is the valedictorian and Katie Welker is the salutatorian.

The valedictorian speech will be given by Maya Vandenbark.

Legion awards will be presented by Jeff Hrabanek of the Colome American Legion.

There will be several scholarships presented.

The diplomas will b awarded by Matt Bolie of the Colome School Board.

The junior escorts will be Morgan Gill, Landi Krumpus, Kaden Pechota and Jordyn Ring.

The sophomore ushers are Shaleena Kingsley, Joseph Laprath, Tianna Larson and Emma Vandenbark.

The freshmen handing out the programs are Westlie Cahoy, Hadley Harruff, Aspyn McKenzie ad Camryn Seegers.

The class flower is the white chrysanthemum and the colors are green and white.

The class motto is: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” –Dr.Suess

8th grade diplomas will also be awarded. The 8th grade graduates are: Paige Beckers, Rystan DeSmet, Jordan Drummond, Madison Dufek, Seth Heath, Cash Hemming, TayShaun Hoffer, Keasha Kartak, Alex Larson, Aleah Musser, Emme Nelsen, Savannah O’Bryan, Gracie Rohde, William Slaymaker, Kallan Totton.

Remember the Colome graduation on May 14 starts at 4 p.m.