LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER INVITES YOU TO HELP SAVE YOUR NEIGHBORS IN WINNER

LifeServe Blood Center and Winner Regional Health are excited to announce their new lifesaving partnership. LifeServe Blood Center, ranked as one of the top 15 blood centers in the country, is now the sole supplier of all blood and blood products to eleven new hospitals across South Dakota including Winner Regional Health.

LifeServe Blood Center provides 100% of all blood products needed to more than 130 hospitals across South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. Since the beginning of the year Winner Regional Health has been receiving blood products needed for patient care from LifeServe Blood Center.

“Winner Regional Health is excited to be working with our new partner, LifeServe Blood Center. This partnership will allow us to continue to put the community first,” said Brady L. Kerkman, Director of Marketing & Philanthropy at Winner Regional Health.

100% of the blood products needed at Winner Regional Health and the surrounding area hospitals now come from LifeServe blood donors. The strength of the community blood supply is dependent on local donors, businesses and organizations that donate and sponsor blood drives with LifeServe Blood Center.

To ensure Winner Regional Health and its patients have the blood products they need, the community is hosting two blood drives in May. LifeServe Blood Center and Winner Regional Health are urging the community to boost the blood supply for local patients at these upcoming blood drives. Your donation will ensure those in your community in need of lifesaving blood products will receive them at a moment’s notice.

Winner Community Blood Drive

Monday, May 23 from 10:15 am – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, May 24 from 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Tripp County 4-H Building

“We’re thrilled to be offering community members in Winner and the surrounding area the opportunity to make sure their donation stays local,” said Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing at LifeServe Blood Center. “You never know when you, your neighbor, a family member, or a friend may need a lifesaving blood transfusion; and when they do, those blood products will come from blood donors who give with LifeServe Blood Center.

Blood donors do more in one hour than most will do in a lifetime by giving the gift of life! If you’re interested in donating blood or hosting a blood drive at your business or organization, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call LifeServe at 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 130 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.