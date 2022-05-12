45 seniors to graduate from WHS

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The Winner High School graduation will be held May 14 at 2 p.m. in the Winner Armory. There will be 45 graduates. This is the graduation committee from left Alani Old Lodge, Alex Bohnet, Emma Jorgensen and Achilles Willuweit.

There will be 45 seniors who will graduate from Winner High School on May 14. Commencement will be at 2 p.m. in the Winner Armory.

The student speakers will be Hattie Hespe and Madaline Watzel.

An outstanding faculty award will be presented by Ellie Brozik, student council president.

The WHS band under the direction of Nicole Pierson will play the processional and a special selection.

The diplomas will be awarded by Mike Calhoon, chairman of the Winner School Board.

Seniors graduating with high honor are Finnegan Bartels, Adam Bohnet, Ellie Brozik, Joseph Cole, Slade Cournoyer, Jenny Guan, Jenna Hammerbeck, Hattie Hespe, Emma Jorgensen, Kaden Keiser, Adrienne Lewis, Marissa Meiners, Michael Olson, Kolbie Osborn, Charley Pravecek, Kelsey Sachtjen, Sidda Schuyler, Bella Swedlund and Jackson Vesely.

Honor graduates are Shayla Bice, Alex Bohnet, Kathleen Dreyer, Alani Old Lodge, Kaleb Osborn, Elijah Peterson and Ryan Sell.

President’s award for educational excellence will go to Adam Bohnet, Ellie Brozik, Joseph Cole, Slade Cournoyer, Jenna Hammerbeck, Hattie Hespe, Emma Jorgensen, Adrienne Lewis, Marissa Meiners, Michael Olson, Ryan Sell.

Regents scholars are Finnegan Bartels, Shayla Bice, Adam Bohnet, Alex Bohnet, Ellie Brozik, Joseph Cole, Slade Cournoyer, Kathleen Dreyer, Jenna Hammerbeck, Skyler Hansen, Hattie Hespe, Emma Jorgensen, Adrienne Lewis, Kylar Meek, Alani Old Lodge, Michael Olson, Kaleb Osborn, Kolbie Osborn, Elijah Peterson, Charley Pravecek, Kelsey Sachtjen, Sidda Schuyler, Ryan Sell, Bella Swedlund, Jackson Vesely.

Members of the National Honor Society are Finnegan Bartels, Adam Bohnet, Alex Bohnet, Ellie Brozik, Joseph Cole, Slade Cournoyer, Jenna Hammerbeck, Hattie Hespe, Emma Jorgensen, Kaden Keiser, Adrienne Lewis, Marissa Meiners, Alani Old Lodge, Kolbie Osborn, Elijah Peterson, Charley Pravecek, Kelsey Sachtjen, Sidda Schuyler, Ryan Sell, Bella Swedlund, Jackson Vesely.

The graduation ushers are Brindy Bolander, Justin Hausmann, Aleya Miller, Rowdy Moore

The graduation program attendants are Chaz Blotsky, Joselin Kludt, Tessa Mann, Dalton Petersen.

The senior class advisors are Valerie Ewing, Austin Calhoon, Candace Patmore and Jayd Schuyler.

The class flower is the purple hydrangea, the class colors are purple and gold and the motto is “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”—Dr Seuss