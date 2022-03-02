City, school elections set

There will only be a Winner city election in one ward on April 12.

The date for filing petitions for the city election was on Friday Feb. 25.

The election will be between Joe Hockett and Roger Farley in Ward Two. Incumbent council member in this ward Val Sherman is not seeking re-election.

Mayor Jody Brozik is unopposed and will serve another term in office.

In Ward One, Ron Sprenkle is the only person who took out a petition. Councilman Justin Schuyler is not seeking re-election. Sprenkle will be the new councilman in Ward One.

In Ward Three, incumbent Austin Klundt is the only one seeking election.

Winner School Board

The Winner School Board will have an election this year. There are five candidates running for three positions on the board.

The deadline for filing petitions for the school board was Friday, Feb. 25. The school board election will be held April 12 and will be combined with the city of Winner.

Seeking a position on the school board are Julie Manke, Scott Meiners, Jon Barfuss, Corey Audiss and Lynnelle Anderson.

Manke and Meiners are the incumbents.

The polling place will be in the Winner city council chambers.

Colome Consolidated School Board

The Colome Consolidated School Board will have no election this year.

Filing a petition for a two year term on the board was Brian Jorgensen.

Matt Bolie who was appointed to a two year term on the board did not seek re-election.

Serving a three year term will be Brett Galbraith, incumbent and Cole Shippy. Incumbent Joel Kosan did not seek re-election.

Colome city

The city of Colome will have an election for mayor this year.

Seeking election are incumbent mayor Brad Hill and his challenger is David Witt.

Petitions were also filed by the Feb. 25 deadline for the three council wards.

Filing in Ward One is David Duffy; Ward Two is Tara Beckers and Casey Harter and Ward Three is Kelly Leighton, Victor Senter and Kelly Dougherty.

The city election will be held April 12.

Ward 1: David Duffy

Ward 2: Tara Beckers & Casey Harter

Ward 3 Kelly Leighton, Victor Senter & Kelly Dougherty

Mayor: Brad Hill, Incumblent & Dave Witt

Election is set for April 12 at the Colome Fire Hall