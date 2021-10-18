Brunmeier honored for 40 years at Runnings

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Linda Brunmeier marked her 40th anniversary at Runnings in Winner on Oct. 5.

Her service and dedication at the Winner business is outstanding. Customers can always count on Linda to help them and provide good customer service.

She started at the business on Oct. 5, 1981. She was originally hired to help with the set up crew at what was then the new store on the very west end of Winner. Employers liked her work ethic and offered her a full time job. It was a job she accepted and never in her wildest dreams did she image it would extend to a career covering 40 years.

Runnings has had several name changes over the years. It was S & S, Country General, CT Farm and Tractor, Quality and in 2001 it became Runnings.

Her main job is receiving freight. She also does bookkeeping, puts out merchandise on the display floor, works the checkout when needed.

Brunmeier says she does a little bit of everything.

In October of 2017 Runnings moved to a much larger store on the highway. The new, modern store triples the space in the old store.

“The town needed a bigger store, we just outgrew the space at the old store,” she said.

Runnings is now getting into a very busy season with the start of pheasant hunting season. They are stocked with guns, shells, hunting licenses, hunting clothing, vests, caps and more.

With a person buys a hunting license at Runnings they get a free cap.

“Some of our out of state hunters want that free cap each year. Some of them tell me they line the walls of their garage with the caps.”

Brunmeier enjoys her fellow worker and the customers. She enjoys visiting with the people who come into the store.

She said it was big switch moving from the old store to the new one. She now walks a lot more miles a day.

Brunmeier and her husband, Dan, have two children. Justin (wife Val) works for the city of Winner. Danielle Bohman (husband Dan) works for the federal bankruptcy court in Pierre. The couple have two grandchildren and now a great granddaughter.

Dan Brunmeier works at Office Products Center.

Brunmeier will retire from Runnings on Dec. 31. She and her husband plan to do some traveling. One of the places they want to go is Florida plus travel the Alaskan Highway.

Runnings has been a good career for Brunmeier. She is one of the dedicated employees who make this Winner business an important part of our community.