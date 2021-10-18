By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Winner Pharmacy received the gold award in the Pathway to Medicare program.

The award recognizes the top 300 community pharmacies across the country for going above and beyond in helping their Medicare patients.

These pharmacies ensure that their Medicare patients enroll in a pharmacy plan that best fits their needs and budget.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are more than 61 million Medicare enrollees in the United States and many are confused by the complex experience of selecting a Medicare plan.

“This award is a reflection of our efforts to help our patients find the best Medicare Part D plan,” said Dan Fiebelkorn, owner of Winner Pharmacy.

Part D is the Medicare prescription plan and there are 40 to 50 Part D plans.

“We are trying to help them find he best Part D plan for their drugs. We work with the local insurance agents to try and find the best plan for next year.”

Last year Winner Pharmacy did over 1,000 plan comparisons.

The re-enrollment period for Medicare is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Fiebelkorn says this is a great time to have a plan comparison done to see which Part D plans fits the needs of a patient.

The pharmacist explained a year ago people started asking questions about their pharmacy plan. “We started doing comparisons. Through word of mouth it spread that Winner Pharmacy was doing them and it gained a lot of traction. We worked with insurance agents to make sure the drugs they have listed is accurate. If you put one drug in that plan wrong your plan for next year could be totally wrong,” explained Fiebelkorn.

“Having the drugs accurately put into that plan comparison is of the upmost importance,” added the pharmacist.

Starting Oct. 15 Winner Pharmacy will start doing the comparisons again. Fiebelkorn estimates they plan to do over 1,000 comparisons for anyone who would like to take advantage of this service.

He says persons can call or stop at Winner Pharmacy to start the process.

“Cost is a big consideration but it is not necessarily the only consideration when looking to switch plans,” said Fiebelkorn.

“We are giving people the information so they can make the best decision for next year,” he added.

Fiebelkorn said: “This award is an opportunity for us to say: Hey, if you are looking for a plan comparison we are a resource for you to find the best plan.” Winner Pharmacy is about 10 years old. It opened in Winner in 2011 and last year at the end of January moved into a new modern facility.

A full staff is ready to provide help to its customers.