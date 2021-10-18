Donald Story, 57

A memorial service for Donald Story will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 20201 at 1 p.m. at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory, SD.

Donald Kelvin Story was born on Aug. 31, 1964, to Lydia and William Story.

Don spent his childhood on the family farm east of Winner, SD. He attended country school during his grade school years and then attended Winner High School, graduating in 1982.

He attended Mitchell Vo-tech, and spent a short time in the Army.

He eventually entered truck driving school in Sioux Falls, SD. Turned out it came quite natural for him and became his profession.

Don met Jackie Lane in 2001, and convinced her to join him in the truck driving profession. This started their life and adventure, visiting many places while working highway construction. They were married on December 31, 2009.

His passions were fishing, music, 60’s and 70’s muscle cars – his favorite being his 1969 Camaro, He also enjoyed spending time with his brother Wally, friends and family.

Don passed away on July 1, 2021 in Sioux Falls, SD, after a short battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides, mother Lydia story, father William Story, sister Nancy Story and father-in-law Gerald Drey.

He is survived by his wife Jackie, brothers, Wally Story and wife Marcie; Ken Story and wife Camie, nephews and nieces, many aunts and cousins; mother-in-law Edith Drey, and Jackie’s children and grandchildren.