Boys golf at chamberlain

Ryder Halligan led the Winner Area golfers at the Chamberlain Invitational on Sept. 3. Halligan took fourth place with a 93. Karson Keiser took 8th place as he shot a 97. Both Halligan and Keiser received medals. Maxton Brozik took 14th with a 102 and Landon Calhoon took 16th with a 103. Winner High School junior Kaden Keiser placed 18th and shot a 108.

As a team, Winner took third place just one place out of second. Winner had a score of 395 and Mobridge/Pollock had a 394. First place went to Chamberlain with a 360.Winner had several middle school golfers place. Mason Beehler led the middle school as he placed 5th with a 49.

Carter Craven was 8th with a 54 and Brody Calhoon was 9th with a 54. Roper Moore shot a 60.The next action for the golfers will be Sept. 10 at the Big Dakota Golf tournament in Mobridge.