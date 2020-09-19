Robert Bob Berggren McCarthy II, 73

Robert Bob Berggren McCarthy II went to his heavenly home on 08/29/20 from a stroke (not Covid-19).

He was born on 01/20/47 to Robert and Valerie McCarthy in San Francisco, CA. He graduated from Los Altos High School in CA. He then went on and got his BA from Westminster College in UT.

He joined the Air Force in 1969 and was a Sargent stationed at the radar site in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1973. He married Pam McCaskill in 1979 and they had one daughter together. They moved to Winner in the 1980,s but each went their separate ways. Bob however, stayed in Winner and made it his home for the past 30 some years.

Bob worked various jobs such as carpentry, laying tile, painting, remodeling a home and building things such as a deck for a house and a doll bed for his daughter, just to name a few, all in which he was a perfectionist.

In his early years in Maryland, he was a manager for a fish company and later managed restaurants. He enjoyed food and always insisted on butter. He love his pastries and coffee each morning and also fish for meals such as tuna, salmon, and walleye.

He had led an interesting life so stories he told of his life and experiences, with his dry sense of humor, kept people and friends wanting to hear more. While in Winner, Bob began a very close relationship with Mary Backus that has lasted over 28 years.

He is survived by his daughter Denise (Tim) Marten, grandchildren Angel and Nicholas of Aurora, CO. Brother Jim (Robin) McCarthy of Canon City, CO, and a niece, Kelly Barnes, and nephew, Jason McCarthy.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother.

He was known as Bob the Builder to many and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.